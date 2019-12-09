Hawke's Bay infant, too young for vaccination, kept in isolation after catching measles

A baby has contracted measles in Hawke’s Bay, bringing the regions confirmed cases to 18 this year.

Source: istock.com

The infant, too young for vaccination, is being kept in isolation but is in a stable condition at Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has confirmed the case. It says the public health service is working with family and other close contacts to minimise any risk of it spreading.

The DHB’s Dr Rachel Eyre says the latest measles case is a reminder to all people to check their immunisation status and be aware of measles symptoms.

“If anyone is unsure of their immune status, they are strongly encouraged to check their records with their GP,” said Dr Eyre.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“Obviously those with babies too young for vaccination should be aware of measles symptoms," she said.

Dr Eyre said the Ministry of Health had updated its measles advisory and current national priorities for MMR vaccination given the 2019 measles outbreak in New Zealand and the Pacific.