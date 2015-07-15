Hawke's Bay Hospital postpones some elective surgeries due to RSV

Hawke's Bay Hospital has postponed some elective surgeries and has restricted visitor access due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The hospital currently has 27 children in its paediatric ward, mostly with a respiratory illness.

Only one infant is receiving ICU level care today.

Meanwhile, eight elective surgeries due to take place today had been postponed as a result of the virus.

"We will review this again tomorrow to see if further surgeries during the week need to be postponed, to help reduce pressure on the hospital," chief medical and dental officer Robin Whyman said.

He said staffing at the hospital had also been impacted due to "a lot of staff sickness".

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board had to call in casual staff to support busy wards and acute areas.

The emergency department is currently limited to one support person per patient and in the ICU, visiting is limited to two visitors per patient once a day.

At Hawke's Bay and Wairoa Hospitals, visitors are not allowed in:

• Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU)

• Ata Rangi (maternity birthing unit, Hawke’s Bay Hospital)

• Waioha (primary birthing unit, Hawke’s Bay Hospital)

• Wairoa Maternity Unit

• Children’s Ward Hawke’s Bay Hospital