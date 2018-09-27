Hawke's Bay hospital maternity ward safe following chemical spill

Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital's maternity ward has returned to normal after it was evacuated following a chemical spill this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) have advised all parts of the hospital are safe and there is no risk to patients, public and staff.

Emergency services and a Hazmat vehicle were called to the hospital's maternity ward, where the spill occurred, at around 9.35am, Fire and Emergency New Zealand services told 1 NEWS.

Twenty-four people were evacuated from the maternity unit as a precaution and moved to other parts of the hospital while FENZ investigated.

A Emergency New Zealand spokesperson has told 1NEWS the chemical was formalin, a liquid widely used in hospitals as an antiseptic.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board will also be undertaking its own investigation as to how the spill occurred.