Hawke's Bay hospital maternity ward evacuated following chemical spill

Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital's maternity ward has been evacuated following a chemical spill this morning.
Emergency services and a Hazmat vehicle were called to the hospital's maternity ward, where the spill occurred, at around 9.35am, Fire and Emergency New Zealand services told 1 NEWS.
A number of people have been evacuated from some parts of the hospital as a precaution, police said.
The chemical, which is releasing a strong odour, has yet to be identified.
Police are urging members of the public not to attend the hospital during this time unless it is an emergency.
