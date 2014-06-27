Hawke's Bay Hospital cancelling some elective surgeries due to 'unprecedented demand'

Hawke's Bay Hospital has been forced to cancel some elective surgeries following an "unrelenting" demand on hospital services since Christmas.

Man in a hospital bed.

A statement from Hawke's Bay Hospital said some elective surgeries have been cancelled over the coming days.

Acting chief executive Sharon Mason said the emergency department recorded its greatest number of presentations of 170 on New Year's Day, the previous record was 169 set in July, 2017.

Mrs Mason said the hospital apologises to everyone affected by the cancelled surgeries but said a safe hospital needs to be maintained.

"We can only do this by releasing some of the pressure. One way is to postpone elective surgeries," she said.

"We are also asking the public to help and leave the emergency department for emergencies only."

Mrs Mason said a number of people were turning up to the emergency department with minor injuries and illnesses.

"Which made it difficult for emergency staff to have to sift through the volumes of people to find the sickest patients."