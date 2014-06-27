 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Hawke's Bay Hospital cancelling some elective surgeries due to 'unprecedented demand'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hawke's Bay Hospital has been forced to cancel some elective surgeries following an "unrelenting" demand on hospital services since Christmas. 

Man in a hospital bed.

A statement from Hawke's Bay Hospital said some elective surgeries have been cancelled over the coming days. 

Acting chief executive Sharon Mason said the emergency department recorded its greatest number of presentations of 170 on New Year's Day, the previous record was 169 set in July, 2017.

Mrs Mason said the hospital apologises to everyone affected by the cancelled surgeries but said a safe hospital needs to be maintained. 

"We can only do this by releasing some of the pressure. One way is to postpone elective surgeries," she said.

"We are also asking the public to help and leave the emergency department for emergencies only."

Mrs Mason said a number of people were turning up to the emergency department with minor injuries and illnesses.

"Which made it difficult for emergency staff to have to sift through the volumes of people to find the sickest patients."

Mrs Mason said staff expected the hospital to remain operating at capacity over the next week because of the high numbers of people that have needed emergency surgery and follow-up care.

Related

Hawke's Bay

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

One woman dead, two children in serious condition following crash in Matamata

00:20
2
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'


01:00
3
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

4

'Be grateful for each day' - Aussie woman's family share her inspiring open letter hours after she dies

00:29
5
The tournament's second seed upset the favourite in straight sets.

Julia Goerges stuns Caroline Wozniacki to claim ASB Classic title

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.


02:44
Born in Auckland the 79-year-old successfully campaigned for Kiwibank, held an array of portfolios and became Deputy Prime Minister to Helen Clark in 1999.

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Jim Anderton has died

He died peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital in Christchurch overnight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 