 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Hawke's Bay hoping water issues are under the bridge post-election

share

Sean Hogan 

1 NEWS Reporter

It is over a year since an E. coli outbreak in the water supply hit thousands in Havelock North, but residents still don't trust what is in the taps.

This time last year Hawke's Bay was still reeling from a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.
Source: Breakfast

On the streets of the small town many still buy bottled water.

One resident said, "We should be able to turn on the tap and know that we aren't going to get poisoned."

Many hate the taste of the now chlorinated supply.

Up the road in the city of Napier, residents have sympathy, as they too have chlorinated water after multiple positive E. coli tests.

Some think it should have been prevented.

"It was just beautiful water, so it's a shame it has to come to that, hopefully things can be fixed up so we don't have to have chlorine in our water."

"It shouldn't be an issue here in Hawke's Bay with the artesian aquifer we've got here going on."

Meanwhile water bottling companies continue to send millions of litres of that bay water overseas, for free, which riles many up the wrong way.

"We are running our own business and we are paying our taxes for the business so I think if their business is bottling water then they should have to pay tax on the bottling of water as well," a resident said.

Labour has plans to put an end to that charging a per litre levy, but it is their plan to tax water users in the booming horticulture and farming industries that has put plenty on edge.

Lesley Wilson, the President of Hawke's Bay Fruit Growers' Association, says the tax is unfair on the producers of some of New Zealand's most renowned produce.

"At the moment it's not going to break the bank but there was a time in the recent history of the region, it would have, and who is to say one cent two cent doesn't turn into 20 cents in two or three years' time."

Away from water, the region is struggling to grapple with a rise in homelessness with people hoping the next government can lift more out of poverty. 

Michelle Pyke from the Community Housing Action Team (CHAT) says the failure to rebuild recently demolished state housing is to blame.

"They've got to start building the state housing stock or social housing to relieve the pressure on the private market because that is the biggest bulge, a lot of the focus is on homeless people but homeless people could be people on couches."

Jacinda Ardern announced recently in Napier that Labour would build 240 new homes for both first home buyers and for state housing across the region.

National and Bill English say it will continue to support the growing region by developing State Highway 50 between Napier and Hastings into a four lane road of national significance. 

Related

Politics

Environment

Sean Hogan

Hawke's Bay

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:50
1
Raw: Police give chase as foolhardy driver hoons the wrong way down Auckland motorway

Raw video: Stolen car with young teens inside driven the wrong way up Auckland motorway


00:23
2
Ms Bennett showed she has a decent voice as the party makes its way to Auckland ahead of tomorrow’s election.

Watch: Paula Bennett belts out 'Natural Woman' on packed National Party campaign bus

3
Green Party leader James Shaw, NZ First leader Winston Peters, TOP leader Gareth Morgan, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, National leader Bill English, ACT leader David Seymour, Maori Party leaders Te Ururoa Flavell and Marama Fox.

New data reveals which political party and leader topped Facebook

00:51
4
Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

Vote Compass: Who Kiwis thought won the final TVNZ leaders' debate

00:57
5
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

00:40
The Labour leader and National leader tell Breakfast why voters should back them.

Watch: Bill English, Jacinda Ardern make final pitch for votes as tight election race draws to a close

The leaders tell Breakfast why voters should back them, as predictions continue over which party might secure NZ First's support.

02:09
This time last year Hawke's Bay was still reeling from a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.

Election countdown: Water still key issue for voters in Hawke's Bay

This time last year Hawke's Bay was still reeling from a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.

05:12
You need to be careful about what you do to avoid getting in hot water. Breakfast hears from an expert.

Video: What are the rules around what you can and can't post online on Election Day?

You need to be careful about what you do to avoid getting in hot water. Breakfast hears from an expert.

04:40
Parker caught up with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of preparation and press conferences for Sunday’s bout.

Video: Joseph Parker talks strategy, staredowns and scoring a KO ahead of WBO title defence against Hughie Fury

Parker chatted with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of prep and conferences for Sunday's bout.

00:49
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

Tina purchased the ticket on behalf of her syndicate and was the first to learn of their win.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 