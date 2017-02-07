Hawke's Bay homicide: Assault victim named after being found unconscious on beach

Police have named Hawke's Bay man Mark Geoffrey Beale as the victim of an assault in the small town of Haumoana, near Hastings.

Mr Beale, 45, died from his injuries today after he was found unconscious yesterday morning.

Haumoana's Mark Geoffrey Beale. Source: Supplied

A homicide investigation has been launched into Mr Beale's death.

The victim's family are being supported by police, who are seeking information from anyone who may have seen him on Sunday in and around Grange Road North and Domain Road.

A scene examination has been carried out around Domain Road.

The victim was found wearing a long sleeved red top and dark blue shorts and had scraggly hair, Detective Inspector Mike Foster said.

The area where Mr Beale was found is popular with people fishing, dog walking and other recreational activities.

Police would like to hear from people who were in the area on Sunday to help eliminate them from their inquiries.