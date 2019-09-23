Hawke's Bay gets $14 million PGF investment

The Government is investing $14 million into the Hawke's Bay, for food innovation and employment opportunities.

It's the latest round of funding to be announced through the Provincial Growth Fund.

The Hawke's Bay Food Innovation Hub, which had already undergone a $215,000 feasibility and business case through the fund, will receive $12 million.

Ngāti Pāhauwera Training and Employment Project, will get $1.3 million and $557,000 will go towards a pilot programme run and co-funded by Turners and Growers to up-skill and build leadership capabilities for at least 100 local horticulture workers.