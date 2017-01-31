Hawke's Bay farmers starting to 'panic' after being 'desiccated' by long, hot, dry summer

Hawke's Bay farmers are feeling the pinch and starting to "panic" after a long, hot and dry summer.

There's no rain expected this week and temperatures are soaring into the 30s.

"We've really been desiccated in the last couple of months," says Bruno Chambers, a sheep and cattle farmer.

"Normally we'll get equinoxal [sic] winds and they terminate in the end of November," he says.

"People are de-stocking and the panic is starting to set in now right across Hawke's Bay and particular areas that are closer to the ranges."

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council has 37 water bans in place.

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says he's keeping a close eye on dry regions like Hawke's Bay, Northland and North Canterbury.

He says if regions are starting to feel a negative impact they can apply for a drought declaration.

If that kicks in they'll be eligible for a business support package.