Hawke's Bay farmer takes clean water debate into his own hands

A Hawke's Bay farmer has taken the clean water debate into his own hands by issuing a challenge on social media.

James Jarden, a cattle farmer in Wairoa, says not enough is done to represent farmers in the debate over how clean New Zealand's waterways and rivers are.

Mr Jarden says everyone is blaming farmers for the high levels of pollution in New Zealand's rivers and waterways, but says many farmers are taking actions to reduce their impact.

To prove this, Mr Jarden can be seen drinking water directly from the stream on his property and issuing a social media challenge for other farmers to do the same.

He says it's to show that "we are happy with the water leaving the property".

Mr Jarden wants other farmers to take up his challenge and says they "just need to get out there and show people what (we) are doing and that our water isn't as bad as what is perceived."

Greenpeace, however, have criticised the stunt, calling it "Russian roulette with your health." They say pathogens are invisible so the stunt is "really risky" unless the water has been tested.

What Greenpeace and Mr Jarden do agree on is the fact that new farming practices that are better for waterways won't come cheap.