Hawke's Bay family violence call-outs could double over holidays

Family violence call-outs in Hawke's Bay could double over the holiday period, police say.

The region has one of the highest rates of family violence in the country, with police attending up to 120 domestic violence incidents a day over the Christmas break.

Senior Sergeant Greg Brown from Hawke's Bay Police said anyone experiencing violence, or anyone who has concerns for whānau, friends or neighbours, should not hesitate to call the police.

"We've had in the past where people say 'I didn't call because we thought you were busy'.

But he urged people to reach out to whoever is appropriate, including the police or refuge "so we can help that whānau become safer".

"Because we don't want to be in a situation wondering 'what if?'."

A police-led anti-violence programme being piloted in three areas will be rolled out to Hawke's Bay next year, as well as five other areas.

The programme, Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke, has been trialled in Northland, Counties Manukau and Gisborne.

It assigns families affected by violence their own personal police officer who connects them with social services.

Senior Sergeant Brown is the Whāngaia director in Hawke's Bay.

"It's been so successful in terms with working with whānau that a number of other areas want to adopt this model and obviously develop it according to their local needs," he said.