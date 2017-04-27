Hawke's Bay family violence call-outs could double over holidays

Family violence call-outs in Hawke's Bay could double over the holiday period, police say.
The region has one of the highest rates of family violence in the country, with police attending up to 120 domestic violence incidents a day over the Christmas break.
Senior Sergeant Greg Brown from Hawke's Bay Police said anyone experiencing violence, or anyone who has concerns for whānau, friends or neighbours, should not hesitate to call the police.
"We've had in the past where people say 'I didn't call because we thought you were busy'.
But he urged people to reach out to whoever is appropriate, including the police or refuge "so we can help that whānau become safer".
"Because we don't want to be in a situation wondering 'what if?'."
A police-led anti-violence programme being piloted in three areas will be rolled out to Hawke's Bay next year, as well as five other areas.
The programme, Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke, has been trialled in Northland, Counties Manukau and Gisborne.
It assigns families affected by violence their own personal police officer who connects them with social services.
Senior Sergeant Brown is the Whāngaia director in Hawke's Bay.
"It's been so successful in terms with working with whānau that a number of other areas want to adopt this model and obviously develop it according to their local needs," he said.
Southland, Dunedin, Wellington, Whanganui and Bay of Plenty have all expressed interest in using the programme to help reduce family violence.
Where to get help:
Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.
Lifeline: 0800 543 354
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7)
Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7)
Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)
Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz
What's Up: online chat (7pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 children's helpline (1pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-10pm weekends)
Kidsline (ages 5-18): 0800 543 754 (24/7)
Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254
Healthline: 0800 611 116
Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
Safe to talk National Sexual Harm Helpline - 0800 044 334, www.safetotalk.nz
Victim Support National 24 Hour Helpline 0800 842 846, www.victimsupport.org.nz
• Rape Crisis National 24 Hour Helpline 0800 883300
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.