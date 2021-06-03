Hawke's Bay employer winning workers with unorthodox hiring strategy - 'Not worried about how the CV looks'

When you're applying for a new job the systems are fairly common: you submit a CV, then do an interview, followed by a few reference checks and if it goes your way there’s a call about a new job.

But one Hawke's Bay man has decided to ignore the norm and hire people on one thing and one thing only - their attitude.

Taurus Taurima, 32, owns Topline Contracting – a company he started from the back of his car, but now has more than 40 staff.

From humble beginnings, his unorthodox hiring policy focuses on recruiting people who want a better future, forgetting about CVs and references and narrowing in on attitude.

“The person, the heart of the person and their family, that’s what I’m looking for. If they want change to be better - that's it,” Taurima says.

“I just want to know if you want to work - that’s all I want you to do. I want to know what you want to do with your future, where you want to go. I want to know if you want the best outcome for you and your family - and that’s it.

“I’m not worried about how the CV looks.”

The reason he is so passionate about helping others is that he was once on the wrong side of the law.

One employee says it was Taurima who finally gave him the chance he needed.

“Not many bosses were willing to give me a chance. It probably took me 100 different job places to apply for before I got the opportunity," Toko Hema says.

All they needed was a chance and sometimes a second chance.

Taurima says at times the journey is challenging but he's in it for the long haul.



"Yeah it's hard, but if I give up, what future is there for the people who do come to me?" he says.

"I'm just doing my best to open the door for them. I leave the door half-open.