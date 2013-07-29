Hawke's Bay drugs bust culminates in 20 arrests

Twenty people have been arrested as police concluded a five-month operation in Hawke's Bay targeting the supply of methamphetamine and cannabis.

Close up of Cannabis Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Inspector Mike Foster says 11 search warrants were executed at addresses in Napier and Hastings yesterday and today.

Those arrested, who are male and female and are aged 20 to 50, appeared in Hastings District Court today.

The charges they faced included supplying methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and cannabis for supply, and participating in an organised criminal group.

Det Insp Foster says police seized more than $35,000 in cash, much of it buried, methamphetamine, LSD, large amounts of cannabis and a firearm.

A restraint has been imposed on two Napier properties.

Det Insp Foster says information supplied by the public was instrumental to the police investigation.

"I would like to thank the community of Hawke's Bay for their patience and information that they have supplied police over the past year about these addresses," he said.