TODAY |

Hawke's Bay DHB reverses course over controversial decision to halt housework for 605 elderly residents

Source:  1 NEWS

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board management has agreed to reinstate homecare after letters were sent to hundreds of elderly people last week telling them they were no longer eligible for the service. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The DHB is backtracking on the plan to pull home help for some. Source: 1 NEWS

In total, 605 people were sent sent letters last week advising that basic housework support - such as vacuuming and cleaning bathrooms - would cease, following a review of the service to ensure eligibility was standardised for all clients.

However, acting executive director of planning and funding Emma Foster said today the DHB acknowledged the new criteria was not robust enough. She said she has since learned the letter was received by many people who still genuinely needed the service in place.

“DHB management unreservedly apologise for the hurt and upset this has caused so many people – not just those who receive the service, but organisations such as Age Concern who advocate for our elderly and do a fantastic job, as well as extended family members and of course our care support workers in the home,” she said.

“We have listened to our community and will be revisiting the eligibility criteria which will go through a vigorous process, including consumer council review before seeking board approval.

“This process may mean the status quo is retained or a new criteria that better meets the needs of consumers is introduced.”

Ms Foster said reinstatement of services for all 605 clients would happen as soon as providers were able to get systems back in place.

“This could take up to two weeks.

“We are working as efficiently as possible to reinstate services in the home, but ask for some understanding as our providers work hard to get their staff and rosters for these clients back on stream.

“We rely on our providers to help deliver this care in the home and we thank them for working with us through this next period,” Ms Foster said. 

An apology letter, including advising people their services are being reinstated, is being drafted by management and will be sent as soon as possible to all 605 clients.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
2
Idea of introducing koalas in NZ after bushfires 'rings alarm bells' for conservationist
3
'There was a baby crying under the bus' - Witness recounts horror of Auckland accident
4
Revealed: Meet nine of the men vying for The Bachelorette NZ's heart
5
Latest Whakaari/White Island eruption victim identified as father of 21-year-old who also died
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Latest Whakaari/White Island eruption victim identified as father of 21-year-old who also died

Near-death experience in flooded Tasman river prompts new direction for US hiker
00:19

Video shows mother and toddler being helped after being hit by runaway tourist bus in Auckland's CBD
02:19

'There was a baby crying under the bus' - Witness recounts horror of Auckland accident