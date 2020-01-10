Hawke's Bay DHB reverses course over controversial decision to halt housework for 605 elderly residents

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board management has agreed to reinstate homecare after letters were sent to hundreds of elderly people last week telling them they were no longer eligible for the service.

In total, 605 people were sent sent letters last week advising that basic housework support - such as vacuuming and cleaning bathrooms - would cease, following a review of the service to ensure eligibility was standardised for all clients.

However, acting executive director of planning and funding Emma Foster said today the DHB acknowledged the new criteria was not robust enough. She said she has since learned the letter was received by many people who still genuinely needed the service in place.

“DHB management unreservedly apologise for the hurt and upset this has caused so many people – not just those who receive the service, but organisations such as Age Concern who advocate for our elderly and do a fantastic job, as well as extended family members and of course our care support workers in the home,” she said.

“We have listened to our community and will be revisiting the eligibility criteria which will go through a vigorous process, including consumer council review before seeking board approval.

“This process may mean the status quo is retained or a new criteria that better meets the needs of consumers is introduced.”

Ms Foster said reinstatement of services for all 605 clients would happen as soon as providers were able to get systems back in place.

“This could take up to two weeks.

“We are working as efficiently as possible to reinstate services in the home, but ask for some understanding as our providers work hard to get their staff and rosters for these clients back on stream.

“We rely on our providers to help deliver this care in the home and we thank them for working with us through this next period,” Ms Foster said.