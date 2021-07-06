Hawke's Bay couple 'shaken' after driver blows through intersection at over 100km/h

A Hawke's Bay couple had a near miss when a driver flew through an intersection at over 100km/h with no regard for oncoming traffic.

Nigel Coogan and his fiancée Janine Gilder were returning from picking up a new puppy when the incident happened at the intersection of Ohiti Rd and Taihape Rd on Saturday afternoon around 2pm.

Nigel, who was driving, noticed a car to his left barrelling down Ohito Rd which looked like it wasn't going to stop, despite cars coming in either direction on Taihape Rd.

The vehicle then skidded around the turn onto Taihape rd, narrowly avoiding hitting the couple head-on while just missing another car travelling in the same direction.

Coogan swerved and slammed on the brakes to make sure he avoided the car.

The couple's dashcam captured the scary event as it happened.

"Janine was shaken up," Coogan said. "Three seconds earlier and it would have been all over."

The pair were travelling in a small Suzuki Swift, a far cry from the large trucks Nigel drives during the harvest season.

"I've seen all sorts of terrible driving while driving trucks, but this was the worst I have seen."

He says the intersection is notorious for people driving dangerously and pulling burnouts. Circular tyre marks are visible on the road in the dashcam video of the near-miss.

While it's impossible to make out the car's licence plate number in the video, police have been notified.