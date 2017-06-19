Hawke's Bay community disgusted at trashed donated items outside Salvation Army charity store

Donated items left scattered and trashed in front of a charity shop has been called caused disgusting by members of the Hawke's Bay community.

The St Leonards Salvation Army Family Store in Hastings left with items scattered around the outside. Source: Sophie Price

Sophie Price took a picture of the Flaxmere Salvation Army Family Store in Hastings yesterday at 7.30pm. She said she had seen the store in a similar state about once a month, with people rifling through dropped-off belongings and leaving a mess in their wake.

"It's so horrible," she said.

The picture had been posted to the Napier News Facebook page, where many people expressed their outrage at the trashing.

One person commented: "What's even more sad is the Sallies have to pay for the junk to be removed!!"

The Flaxmere Salvation Army Family Store Source: Supplied

Ms Price said she knew of people dumping mattresses and clothing outside the Napier store while it was raining, ruining the items.

Central North Island regional Family Store manager Nigel Waters said it was disappointing for volunteers when a mess is left outside stores.

"We get some great support from the community in Flaxmere, like the generous group of people who heard about what happened and gave up their time to come and help us clean up."

"We're really grateful for people like that and for people who donate to our stores."

"While we'd prefer if people were able to bring donations when the store is open we understand that's not always possible, and we're happy to pick up donations if people are unable to bring them down when the store is open."