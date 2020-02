A fire which broke out in Tikokino this afternoon is now under control.

The fire was burning through a pine plantation near Creek Rd on State Highway 50.

Fire and Emergency were notified at 4.44 pm.

It spread to 10 hectares of 15 year old pine.

Five helicopters were managing the blaze while 12 appliances were on the ground.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS the blaze is now under control, with teams working to dampen hot spots.