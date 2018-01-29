TODAY |

Hawke's Bay Airport experiences its hottest day on record

1 NEWS

Hawke's Bay Airport experienced its hottest day on record today, reaching a scorching temperature of 37.4C.

The aiport's previous record was 36.7C in 2009.

The high temperatures in the region are caused by a warm air mass travelling over New Zealand from the Tasman Sea, MetService spokesperson Karl Loots told 1 NEWS.

The warm air mass has resulted in high temperatures around the country.

"Canterbury and the Hawkes Bay are seeing temperatures in the mid 30s," Mr Loots says.

Tomorrow is expected to be another hot day for Hawke's Bay, but it's expected to cool down again on Tuesday.

Christchurch Airport is also scorching today, reaching 35.6C.

