Hawke’s Bay motorists facing seven-hour wait after winds topple truck

Hawke’s Bay drivers became increasingly frustrated after waiting hours in a long queue because a truck toppled in high winds on Friday evening. The long delay meant many of them drove around barriers onto the other side of the road, a fellow motorist says.

By Hannah Filmer

Marilyn told 1News her mother has had to wait four hours so far, and has seen drivers going onto the other side of State Highway 2 in the Tutira area in order to get home.

Motorists, including her mother, had so far had to wait four hours in the line, while the other side of the road has been clear, Marilyn said.

Roadworkers had told drivers earlier on Friday evening they expect the process of clearing the truck to take until at least 10pm, which will take the delay for some drivers to seven hours. 

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) Central North Island tweeted about the road closure.

Information on the status of the truck driver has yet to be released.

