Hawke’s Bay Black Power member arrested; police recover sawn-off rifles and meth

Another Black Power member has been arrested in the Hawke's Bay after police found four sawn-off rifles and methamphetamine at three properties in Frasertown and Wairoa.

The arrest and seizure comes after police announced on Monday they had seized a semi-automatic shotgun and other weapons while arresting a Frasertown Black Power chapter member on Friday.

Today, a 34-year-old Black Power Frasertown gang member was taken into custody and will face firearms and drug-related charges after three early morning search warrants were executed.

The warrants, two in Frasertown and one in Wairoa, were executed at Black Power-linked residential properties, with four sawn-off .22 rifles were located along with methamphetamine and cannabis.

The 34-year-old man is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court tomorrow.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate others believed to be linked to the rifles, Wairoa Area response manager Senior Sergeant Maui Aben said.

"The momentum behind Operation Atlas is continuing and we are heartened by the feedback and support we are receiving from our Wairoa community," Aben said.

"What we are working towards is a place where these people’s activities are not putting our community in harm’s way."

