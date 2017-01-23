'I haven't known it so bad' - principals say Auckland house prices contributing to teacher shortage

The principal of a large Auckland secondary school says the teachers shortage is the worst he has seen in nearly two decades.

It's got so bad, some schools are resorting to putting non-teaching staff in front of students.

Rangitoto College head David Hodge says the shortage is unprecedented.

"I haven't known it so bad," he said.

"I've been a principal 17 years and it's never been as bad as this."

James Thomas of the Auckland Secondary Schools Principals' Association says the shortage is forcing employers to resort to desperate measures.

"One example I spoke to a principal about was they could not get someone in the food technology area - a qualified teacher - but they were able to get a chef, someone with experience in hospitality who was willing to come in and work as a teacher," he said.

An international report released today says Auckland is the fourth most unaffordable city in the world, and principals say expensive accommodation is the main reason teachers are moving to the provinces.

The Education Minister denies that, saying most movement in Auckland is teachers moving between Auckland schools.

"It's an expensive city to live in but that's not exclusive to teachers is it?" Hekia Parata said.

"I mean it's expensive for New Zealanders whether they're taxi drivers or police or nurses, so no, we're not giving any consideration at this time to any kind of Auckland salary factor."