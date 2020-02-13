TODAY |

'I haven't felt so panicked in my life' - Barn destroyed but homes saved in large Rolleston fire

Source:  1 NEWS

Upwards of 40 hectares were scorched in Canterbury today after a fire in a Rolleston paddock quickly spread.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS reporter Thomas Mead is at the scene of the fire, which is causing major concern. Source: 1 NEWS

High winds proved a challenge for firefighters after the blaze broke out at around 4.30pm today.

More than 50 firefighters, 21 firetrucks and four helicopters tackled the large scrub fire by State Highway 1 and Waterholes Rd.

Members of the public were warned to steer clear of the area, the main route between Christchurch and Rolleston, due to smoke making visibility difficult.

Police have since closed the intersection between State Highway 1 and Waterholes Rd, with diversions in place.

System area commander Mike Johns told 1 NEWS the fire started in a paddock but "travelled quite quickly".

"Several houses were under threat but the guys did a great job saving the houses," he says.

"Wind was blowing, embers flying, a number of tankers and helicopters came in at the right time."

Mr Johns says he believes upwards of 40 hectares has burnt.

A hay barn has been destroyed in the blaze but 10 houses that were under threat were saved.

Serena Roberts lives near where the fire broke out and says when she saw it while driving down the road, she was terrified.

"I haven't felt so panicked in my life. I was literally shaking and a bit teary. [It was] very scary," she told 1 NEWS.

She believes her property wasn't one of the ones impacted, as it's on the other side of the road.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson says the fire isn't yet contained, however fire crews at the scene consider the blaze "under control".

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:23
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: National and ACT hold the numbers to form a government
2
Woman sued by Sir Bob Jones for calling him a racist tears up at defamation trial
3
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
4
Samoan-born New Zealand boxer Jimmy 'The Thunder' Peau dies, aged 54
5
Trade Me users capitalising on coronavirus scare, selling hand sanitiser at huge markup
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:21

Thieves execute 'Spider-Man' moves in bizarre robbery at Hamilton car yard
00:59

Southland braces for impact as ex-tropical cyclone Uesi bears down on New Zealand
00:55

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: National and ACT hold the numbers to form a government

Zespri announces plan to have 100 per cent recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2025