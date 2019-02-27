TODAY |

'Haven’t had anything that tragic for a while' – first responders offered counselling to deal with triple-fatal crash

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents

The volunteer firefighters who responded to the crash on State Highway 2 on Tuesday in which three roadworkers were killed will be offered counselling because of the trauma of the accident.

Haki Hiha, David Eparaima and Soul Raroa were killed near Pikowai, between Tauranga and Whakatāne, in the crash which involved four trucks.

The men were working on the side of the road with three trucks in the road maintenance crew.

Witnesses told the NZ Herald the men died when the truck struck them.

The crash was one of the worst Matatā fire chief Gavin Dennis said crews had had to deal with in his 32 years as a fire fighter.

"We haven't had anything that tragic for a while but they, crashes, they're all traumatic,” he told NZ Herald.

Four separate vehicles were involved in the crash on State Highway 2 near Pikowai. Source: 1 NEWS

"Every time we are called to a car or motor vehicle-related death or serious injury, it is always traumatic. But that ... we haven't had anything that tragic for a while."

"People were actually throwing up on the road," Higgins workers told the NZ Herald.

Two other contractors have been discharged from hospital after suffering injuries.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor released a statement on Tuesday.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of the three people who died and two who were injured in a traffic accident in the Bay of Plenty.

"Two of those who died were part of our Higgins business and one was a contractor working for us, while the two injured were contractors."

"This is an absolute tragedy, and we are moving to offer our support to those affected and to our people in the area, we are working with police and other authorities to establish the circumstances around this accident."

The men were Dudley Sole Raroa and David Reginald Te Wira Eparaima, both 55, and 40-year-old Haki Graham Hiha. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Grouse Mountain Night Ski Runs overlooking Vancouver with sunset color

Air Canada announces new seasonal direct flight between Auckland and Vancouver
Toned monchrome image with billowing smoke coming from two chimneys. Please note that limited film grain has been added during image processing.

Principals seek ministry guidance as students prepare for climate change strike action
02:35
Evacuations are underway as five helicopters and dozens of firefighters battle the blaze.

Fire crews work through night in windy conditions to contain Nelson fire
Pizza Hut.

Three Dunedin Pizza Hut workers resign over alleged 'disgusting actions' of franchise owner