'Haven’t had anything that tragic for a while' – first responders offered counselling to deal with triple-fatal crash

The volunteer firefighters who responded to the crash on State Highway 2 on Tuesday in which three roadworkers were killed will be offered counselling because of the trauma of the accident.

Haki Hiha, David Eparaima and Soul Raroa were killed near Pikowai, between Tauranga and Whakatāne, in the crash which involved four trucks.

The men were working on the side of the road with three trucks in the road maintenance crew.

Witnesses told the NZ Herald the men died when the truck struck them.

The crash was one of the worst Matatā fire chief Gavin Dennis said crews had had to deal with in his 32 years as a fire fighter.

"We haven't had anything that tragic for a while but they, crashes, they're all traumatic,” he told NZ Herald.

"Every time we are called to a car or motor vehicle-related death or serious injury, it is always traumatic. But that ... we haven't had anything that tragic for a while."

"People were actually throwing up on the road," Higgins workers told the NZ Herald.

Two other contractors have been discharged from hospital after suffering injuries.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor released a statement on Tuesday.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of the three people who died and two who were injured in a traffic accident in the Bay of Plenty.

"Two of those who died were part of our Higgins business and one was a contractor working for us, while the two injured were contractors."