Havelock North's had more problems with water than any other region

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The Hastings District Council has had more problems with the quality of its water supply than any other region, it's been revealed today.

Hastings District Council Water Services Manager Brett Chapman is the first to give evidence in front of a packed courtroom in Hastings.
The first day of the Government Inquiry into Havelock North's water supply has begun at the Hastings District Council.

It follows the country's largest ever gastro outbreak in August last year in Havelock North. It left one person dead and 5000 sick.

Hastings District Council Water manager Brett Chapman is the first to give evidence and admitted sheep in paddocks near bores on Brookvale Road are the probable cause of contamination.

But questions still remain over how that contamination got into the water supply.

The theories suggest it came in through two bores following a heavy storm, or through a nearby pond.

Under questioning from prosecuting counsel Nathan Gedye, Mr Chapman admitted HDC has had more "transgressions" with its water supply than any other area. That came after a litany of findings of e.coli in the water supply was read out.

It was also revealed there was a major gastro outbreak following water contamination in Havelock North in 1998.

Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule says he was on the council at the time and he had no memory of that incident.

Mr Yule put the number of transgressions down to the fact the water in the area is non-chlorinated or not treated.

Residents have told 1 NEWS they don't drink the water now that it is chlorinated because they don't like the taste or smell.

Lawrence Yule has a new free solution for residents who are paying thousands to combat the taste of chlorinated water.
Many have spent hundreds of dollars on buying water or filtration systems.

Mr Yule says the Council recognises it's costing residents a fair bit of money. For that reason, the council will now provide filtered water at locations in the Hastings, Havelock North, Flaxmere and Clive town centres, so that residents can access free, filtered water.

That will cost the council thousands of dollars.

"It's the first time I've experienced repeat transgressions in one area," Mr Chapman said.

He says a "holistic" investigation into the safety of the drinking water would be a good idea.

The council is carrying out daily e.coli testing.

The inquiry is set to last for up to three weeks.

Katie Bradford

Hawke's Bay Regional Council alleges the district council was in breach of its responsibilities.

Sheep probable cause of gastro outbreak in Havelock North
The community has been getting water from Hastings, but now supply pumps are struggling to cope with demand.

Water restrictions not welcomed by gastro-hit Havelock North residents

