Havelock North water contamination report to be released

The first stage of the independent report into Havelock North's water contamination is due to be released to the public.

The report will be released at a meeting at Hastings District Court this afternoon and address matters relating directly to the Havelock North water contamination incident and the response to that incident.

It will also include findings of fact and fault, Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson has said.

The report will go on the inquiry's website, part of the Department of Internal Affair's site, from 2.30pm.

More than 5000 people fell ill when the Hawke's Bay town's water supply became contaminated in August last year.