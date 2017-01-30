 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Havelock North water contamination inquiry finds authorities failed to adhere to high standards of care

share

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Hastings District Council, Hawke's Bay Regional Council and drinking water authorities all failed to adhere to the high standards of care and diligence necessary to protect public health, the Government inquiry into the Havelock North gastro outbreak has found.

More than 5000 people were struck down from last August's e-coli contamination.
Source: 1 NEWS

The inquiry findings are being released today at the Hastings District Court.

Around 5500 people fell ill with a gastro illness in August last year and it's believed three people died as a result of a campylobacter outbreak.

The inquiry has found a higher standard of care was needed to be embraced by the authorities to ensure the drinking water for Havelock North was safe and secure.

It says the DHB responded well to the outbreak, but the District Council had some major failings.

It failed to have an emergency response plan, didn't put a boil water notice out in time, and failed to have an up to date contact list for vulnerable individuals, schools and childcare centres.

The contaminated water came from the Te Mata aquifer and was pumped out through two bores on Brookvale Rd.

The inquiry found the relationship between the district and regional councils was dysfunctional and a lack of collaboration resulted in a number of missed opportunities. 

Water in Havelock North and Hastings will be chlorinated for at least another year. 



Related

Katie Bradford

Hawke's Bay

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Te Puke couple Trevor and Marian Warin won the case in the Wellington High Court, ordering chartered accountant Colleen Warin to pay back the debt, according to NZHerald.

'Get a job and earn your own money' - Tauranga mother dishes out tough love on Facebook after court orders daughter to repay nearly $400k

00:20
2
The young boy was eventually freed by firefighters with only minor injuries.

Graphic warning: The moment nine-year-old boy swallowed by escalator in Turkey

00:18
3
George Calombaris has since apologised, but says he was offended by a spectator yelling comments about his family.

Video: Aussie MasterChef judge George charged with assault over this incident at A-League grand final

00:42
4
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

Oracle take a leaf out of Team New Zealand's design book, adding bike station to boat


00:50
5
Foran says his children played a big factor in his decision to leave the NZ club after the 2017 season.

Watch: 'The Warriors gave me an opportunity' - but the pull of 'own blood' in too strong for Foran

00:18
The ARAG insurance company’s latest television ad has been labelled offensive.

Video: Fury over German insurance giant's HAKA ad, labelled a 'trivialisation of a sacred piece of culture'

ARAG Group said it consulted with a 'haka-expert' for the ad.

00:50
Foran says his children played a big factor in his decision to leave the NZ club after the 2017 season.

Watch: 'The Warriors gave me an opportunity' - but the pull of 'own blood' in too strong for Foran

Kieran Foran feels loyalty to the Warriors but says kids take priority.

00:14
The Carlisle Street Dairy in Greerton was targeted by thieves who threatened a staff member and stole cash and cigarettes.

Watch: CCTV shows thugs armed with hammer (and wearing purple undies) robbing Tauranga dairy - do you know them?

Two men casually strolled into a local dairy and made off with handfuls of cash and cigarettes as the owner watched on.

01:58
Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

Mother of autistic teen says health system has let her son down by locking him up under Mental Health Act

Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

01:52
A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

Could the way this lamb is produced be a game changer?

A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ