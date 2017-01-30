Havelock North water contamination inquiry finds authorities failed to adhere to high standards of care

Hastings District Council, Hawke's Bay Regional Council and drinking water authorities all failed to adhere to the high standards of care and diligence necessary to protect public health, the Government inquiry into the Havelock North gastro outbreak has found.

The inquiry findings are being released today at the Hastings District Court.

Around 5500 people fell ill with a gastro illness in August last year and it's believed three people died as a result of a campylobacter outbreak.

The inquiry has found a higher standard of care was needed to be embraced by the authorities to ensure the drinking water for Havelock North was safe and secure.

It says the DHB responded well to the outbreak, but the District Council had some major failings.

It failed to have an emergency response plan, didn't put a boil water notice out in time, and failed to have an up to date contact list for vulnerable individuals, schools and childcare centres.

The contaminated water came from the Te Mata aquifer and was pumped out through two bores on Brookvale Rd.

The inquiry found the relationship between the district and regional councils was dysfunctional and a lack of collaboration resulted in a number of missed opportunities.

Water in Havelock North and Hastings will be chlorinated for at least another year.