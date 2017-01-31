Havelock North fig business making the most of hot summer as town bounces back from gastro outbreak

Some businesses in Havelock North are leaping at the chance of making the most of the hot, dry Hawke's Bay summer as they start to recover from last August's gastro-outbreak.

It's been a tough five months following the outbreak which left businesses suffering.

At Te Mata Figs they're loving the hot, dry and crisp conditions after losing about $20,000 due to a plunge in tourist numbers.

"It's been lovely long hot days and they're really important for growing figs," says owner Murray Douglas.

"We actually thought figs would be a good thing to grow because they're drought-resistant ... really long term growing trees."