Have your raincoat handy! Thunderstorms expected around central North Island this afternoon

Humid conditions could bring thunderstorms to parts of the country this afternoon - with some of them possibly severe.

MetService says there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms this afternoon around the central and eastern parts of the North Island.

The storms could bring localised downpours of 25-40mm of rain per hour, and even hail measuring 5-15mm in diameter.

Thunderstorms are also possible in the South Island, in an area stretching from Marlborough almost the length of the island down the east coast and central regions.