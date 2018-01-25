 

Have your raincoat handy! Thunderstorms expected around central North Island this afternoon

Humid conditions could bring thunderstorms to parts of the country this afternoon - with some of them possibly severe.

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.
Source: Breakfast

MetService says there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms this afternoon around the central and eastern parts of the North Island.

The storms could bring localised downpours of 25-40mm of rain per hour, and even hail measuring 5-15mm in diameter.

Thunderstorms are also possible in the South Island, in an area stretching from Marlborough almost the length of the island down the east coast and central regions.

For a full weather forecast for your region, see our weather section here.

