Have your coat ready as heavy rain is forecast to hit much of the country today

Heavy rain is forecast for most of the country today as a wet weather front continues. 

Breakfast weatherman Chris Chang has the latest forecast.
MetService have issued a severe weather watch for Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula. 

Periods of heavy rain and possible severe northeast gales are expected in these areas today.

Gale warnings are in force for Bay of Plenty, the Hauraki Gulf and Northland with winds picking up throughout the morning and reaching their strongest by lunchtime.

A severe weather warning is in place for southern Westland, Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne for heavy rain today.


