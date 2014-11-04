 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Have you taken a photo in New Zealand's most Instagrammed location?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand is full of jaw-dropping scenic locations for tourists and locals alike to photograph and upload to Instagram, but there is one location that people have shared the most on the social media platform. 

Milford Sound

Source: 1 NEWS

Milford Sound has been named the most Instagrammed location in the country for 2017, based on the number of geo-tagged photos taken in the area. 

The Hobbiton Movie Set in Matamata placed second in the top ten, with Lake Tekapo landing in number three. 

"This is another fantastic list of top spots to take a photo in New Zealand. It shows the great variety of New Zealand landscapes that we have on offer which are all within easy reach," Director of Marketing at Tourism New Zealand Andrew Fraser said. 

"The photography skills of visitors and New Zealanders on Instagram are quite amazing – although they do have some pretty good backdrops to work with!"

"We see on our @purenewzealand Instagram account the impact that New Zealand images shared to the platform can have on people planning a trip to New Zealand.

"Often we receive comments like 'I saw this place on Instagram and now I’m here experiencing it' – a true testament to the importance of the Instagram community in showcasing New Zealand to the world."

New Zealand's ten most instragrammed locations in 2017

1. Milford Sound

2. Hobbiton Movie Set, Matamata

3. Lake Tekapo  

4. Mount Maunganui Beach

5. Aoraki Mount Cook

6. Lake Wanaka, Central Otago

7. Tongariro Alpine Crossing

8. Takapuna Beach, Auckland

9. Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown

10. Lake Pukaki

Related

Internet

Tourism

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


2
Jason Holder bats during the day/night (pink ball) first Test match between England and West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Photo: Graham Morris/www.cricketpix.com / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Trent Boult makes the new ball fly as Black Caps snag second wicket of morning session

3

Search for missing Canterbury woman stopped this afternoon due to toll of heat on search teams

4

Clear skies tonight for viewing of only supermoon of the year

5

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

02:05

'It will be a good thing for us' - hopes new Far North academy will help those without homes

A new trade training academy will offer young adults in Kaitaia a way into the construction industry


05:21
Ms Ardern wouldn't be drawn on her opinion on whether people should receive a benefit if they flat out refused to work.

'You're asking me to jump the gun' - Jacinda Ardern cagey on forcing those on benefits into work

Shane Jones has suggested those on the dole who won't work should face tougher sanctions, but the PM says that needs to be discussed.

01:47
Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training" if Shane Jones' scheme is to work.

Business NZ on Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole scheme - 'the government should ensure they are work capable'

Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training".

01:09
Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean says Alexandra and Blenheim are going to swelter today.

Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 