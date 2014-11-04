Have you taken a photo in New Zealand's most Instagrammed location?

New Zealand is full of jaw-dropping scenic locations for tourists and locals alike to photograph and upload to Instagram, but there is one location that people have shared the most on the social media platform.

Milford Sound Source: 1 NEWS

Milford Sound has been named the most Instagrammed location in the country for 2017, based on the number of geo-tagged photos taken in the area.

The Hobbiton Movie Set in Matamata placed second in the top ten, with Lake Tekapo landing in number three.

"This is another fantastic list of top spots to take a photo in New Zealand. It shows the great variety of New Zealand landscapes that we have on offer which are all within easy reach," Director of Marketing at Tourism New Zealand Andrew Fraser said.

"The photography skills of visitors and New Zealanders on Instagram are quite amazing – although they do have some pretty good backdrops to work with!"

"We see on our @purenewzealand Instagram account the impact that New Zealand images shared to the platform can have on people planning a trip to New Zealand.

"Often we receive comments like 'I saw this place on Instagram and now I’m here experiencing it' – a true testament to the importance of the Instagram community in showcasing New Zealand to the world."

New Zealand's ten most instragrammed locations in 2017

1. Milford Sound

2. Hobbiton Movie Set, Matamata

3. Lake Tekapo

4. Mount Maunganui Beach

5. Aoraki Mount Cook

6. Lake Wanaka, Central Otago

7. Tongariro Alpine Crossing

8. Takapuna Beach, Auckland

9. Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown