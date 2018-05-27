Have you seen this missing 34-year-old Hamilton man?

Police are appealing the public for any sightings of a 34-year-old Hamilton man, who went missing earlier this week.

Missing man - John Emanuel Comer Source: New Zealand Police

John Emanuel Comer was last seen at an address on Memorial Drive in Hamilton on May 22.

In a statement police said he is described as European, of thin build and stands 175cm tall.

John's friends and family are concerned for his safety and police want to hear from anyone who has seen or had contact with him since he went missing.