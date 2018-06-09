Have you seen this missing 23-year-old Wellington man?

Police are appealing for any sightings of a 23-year-old Wellington man who went missing last night.

John Witherden. Source: New Zealand Police.

John Witherden is believed to have gone missing from his home address in Hinau Grove, Wainuiomata, sometime between 10.30pm and midnight.

In a statement police said he is 5’9” and has a slim build.

John was wearing a singlet and shorts when last seen, but it is unknown what he was wearing when he left his home.

"John is autistic and may not speak if approached by someone he doesn’t know," police said.

John's friends and family are concerned for his safety and police want locals to check around their sections, in case John has sought shelter in a shed or garage.