Have you seen this man? Police release fresh lead in mystery 2013 disappearance of Waikato man

Hamilton Police have today released an identikit picture of a man who they say could assist them with inquiries over a deadly potential hit-and-run cover-up four years ago.

An Identikit of a man wanted for questioning over the disappearance of Waikato man Frederick Hayward in 2013.

Police are calling for public sightings of the man in the identikit who may have knowledge of the mystery disappearance of Hamilton man, Frederick "Rick" Hayward, in 2013.

The man is described as 172 centimetres tall, of medium build, of unkempt appearance, with blonde hair with a balding or receding hairline.

Last week police released a statement calling for public sightings of a dark-coloured Nissan Terrano that may also be linked to the case.

Police are seeking public sighting of a dark-coloured Nissan Terrano, like the model shown in this image, in Hamilton around September 2013. However, police stress this is not a picture of the actual car they are searching for.

Mr Hayward was last seen leaving his home in Thames Street around 5pm on Monday 2 September 2013, with the intention of travelling to Raglan.

The 67-year-old’s disappearance was initially treated as a missing person's inquiry.

Missing man Frederick Hayward

Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders said "police now believe something sinister may have happened to Rick".

"It may be the case the Mr Hayward was the victim of a hit and run," Mr Saunders said.

"We are not suggesting that anyone deliberately knocked him down.

"However, the driver might have panicked and disposed of Mr Hayward's body."

Police said Mr Hayward's red Toyota hatchback was parked on Old Mountain Road, near the Karamu track walkway the day he was last seen and was still there the following day.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 0800 HAYWARD (0800 4299 273).

