Have you seen Liberty? Concerns for wellbeing of missing Wainuiomata girl

Police say they have concerns for the wellbeing of a 12-year-old girl missing in the Wellington region.

Liberty was last seen at her home on Saturday Source: 1 NEWS

Police say Liberty was last seen at her home in Wainuiomata on Saturday at around 8.45pm wearing a black hoodie.

Another girl aged 14 who was also missing with Liberty was found safe last night.

Police say they have "concerns for Liberty's wellbeing due to her age, and ask that anyone who may have seen her to get in touch immediately".