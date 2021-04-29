TODAY |

Have you seen Jillian? Fears for East Auckland woman last seen yesterday afternoon

Source:  1 NEWS

There are fears for the wellbeing of a 76-year-old East Auckland woman last seen yesterday afternoon.

Jillian Vause Source: Supplied

Jillian Vause was reported missing from her East Auckland home on Chapel Rd, Dannemore shortly before 7pm.

She was last seen earlier in the afternoon, wearing a navy blue trench coat, black trousers and flat trainers.

She is around 175cm tall, with short black hair and of a solid build.

"Police and Jillian's carers are concerned for her wellbeing and we need to locate her," police wrote in a statement. 

"Last night, police conducted a number of inquiries around Dannemora and Howick to locate Jillian, with assistance from the police Eagle helicopter.

"Anyone who sees Jillian is urged to contact police on 111 immediately." 
 

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'We didn’t bargain on this' – NZ citizen in India can't get home as travel ban lifts
2
Man who flew to NZ from Perth during travel bubble suspension could face jail time — Bloomfield
3
South African boy, 5, not allowed to attend school in New Zealand despite parents having visas
4
'I'm being kept in limbo'- British doctor in queue with more than 25,000 people applying for residency
5
Fair Go compares fat content in beef mince from six different Auckland stores
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:58

Taranaki farmers embrace Kiwi ingenuity and build pā to protect native seedlings
05:41

Calls for a law change to combat the messy problem of fly-tipping
02:09

Environmental Protection Authority taking another look at glyphosate

Teenager charged with murder after death of man at Hamilton property