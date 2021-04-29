Have you seen Jillian? Fears for East Auckland woman last seen yesterday afternoon

There are fears for the wellbeing of a 76-year-old East Auckland woman last seen yesterday afternoon.
Jillian Vause was reported missing from her East Auckland home on Chapel Rd, Dannemore shortly before 7pm.
She was last seen earlier in the afternoon, wearing a navy blue trench coat, black trousers and flat trainers.
She is around 175cm tall, with short black hair and of a solid build.
"Police and Jillian's carers are concerned for her wellbeing and we need to locate her," police wrote in a statement.
"Last night, police conducted a number of inquiries around Dannemora and Howick to locate Jillian, with assistance from the police Eagle helicopter.
"Anyone who sees Jillian is urged to contact police on 111 immediately."