Have you seen Jillian? Fears for East Auckland woman last seen yesterday afternoon

There are fears for the wellbeing of a 76-year-old East Auckland woman last seen yesterday afternoon.

Jillian Vause Source: Supplied

Jillian Vause was reported missing from her East Auckland home on Chapel Rd, Dannemore shortly before 7pm.

She was last seen earlier in the afternoon, wearing a navy blue trench coat, black trousers and flat trainers.

She is around 175cm tall, with short black hair and of a solid build.

"Police and Jillian's carers are concerned for her wellbeing and we need to locate her," police wrote in a statement.

"Last night, police conducted a number of inquiries around Dannemora and Howick to locate Jillian, with assistance from the police Eagle helicopter.