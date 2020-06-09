Have you seen Freedom? Public's help sought to find 13-year-old not seen for nearly a month

Waikato police are asking for the public's help in the search for missing 13-year-old Freedom Davis.

Freedom Davis. Source: NZ Police

In a statement, police said the teenager was last in contact with his family nearly a month ago - on May 13.

It's believed he could be in Waikato or Counties Manukau area.

Freedom is 150cm tall and has short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing long black shorts, a grey jersey and a black puffer vest while carrying a black satchel.