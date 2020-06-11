Have you seen Francis? Concerns for missing 70-year-old Christchurch woman

Police and the family of Francis Bridgetta Kersey have concerns for her welfare after she failed to return from a shopping trip in Christchurch yesterday.
Frances Kersey. Source: 1 NEWS
The 70-year-old, who travelled by bus, was due home about midday on Wednesday but never returned.
In a statement, police said they and her family had concerns for her welfare and called on anyone who could assist in helping find her.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 200610/3564.