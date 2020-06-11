Have you seen Francis? Concerns for missing 70-year-old Christchurch woman

Police and the family of Francis Bridgetta Kersey have concerns for her welfare after she failed to return from a shopping trip in Christchurch yesterday.

Frances Kersey. Source: 1 NEWS

The 70-year-old, who travelled by bus, was due home about midday on Wednesday but never returned.

In a statement, police said they and her family had concerns for her welfare and called on anyone who could assist in helping find her.