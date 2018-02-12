Have you seen Ford? Fears for missing 10-year-old Auckland boy

A search is underway for a 10-year-old Auckland boy who's been missing since early Monday afternoon.

Ford Storm Cullen. Source: NZ Police

Police say Ford Storm Cullen was last seen around 1.30pm at the Mangere Town Centre.

Police believe he may be in the South Auckland area although he also has family connections in West Auckland.

Police say Ford is known to use the train network and may also be in possession of a scooter.