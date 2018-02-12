Have you seen Ford? Fears for missing 10-year-old Auckland boy

Source:
A search is underway for a 10-year-old Auckland boy who's been missing since early Monday afternoon.
Ford Storm Cullen.
Police say Ford Storm Cullen was last seen around 1.30pm at the Mangere Town Centre.
Police believe he may be in the South Auckland area although he also has family connections in West Auckland.
Police say Ford is known to use the train network and may also be in possession of a scooter.
Inspector Brett Batty says urges to boy, or anyone who has seen or had contact with him to call Waitakere Crime Squad on 09 837 9511.
