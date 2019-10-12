TODAY |

Have you seen Fergus? Police appeal for information on missing Christchurch man

Police are currently searching for missing Christchurch man, Fergus Stephen, who went missing on 27 September.

Police say the 24-year-old was dropped off at the Lewis Pass car park entrance to the St James walkway, where it was his intention to cover the walkway for the following 10 days.

As Mr Stephen failed to turn up after more than 10 days, his family alerted the Police on 10 October.

Mr Stephen is described as 6 feet tall and is of slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark brown full-length oilskin Paka sweater, green fleece pants and he also had a dark brown and green beanie.

If anyone has any information of his whereabouts or details of where he's been since 27 September, please contact Christchurch Police at 03-363 7400 and quote event number P039403228.

Fergus Stephen. Source: Supplied
