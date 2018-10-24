Have you seen this bird? Auckland couple offer $2000 cash reward for their lost cockatiel

An Auckland couple have offered a cash reward of $2000 for the safe return of their beloved cockatiel Henny.

Co-owner Darnell Elvy-Adams said she and wife Tally were distraught when Henny escaped the house on Monday, flying from Saint Johns in the direction of Mission Bay.

Darnell has been printing flyers and posting on social media seeking the safe return of their bird.

"We're just hoping and praying he'll come back today," Darnell said.

"You just don't get birds like this again - and my wife is devastated."

"He likes humans, so I'm hoping he goes and asks someone for help, like he'll go and land on somebody.

"I'm just hoping that someone hasn't thought 'oh he's a friendly bird' and kept him - my only worry is that he's in someone else's house.

"We rescue birds and they're free-range in our house and I'd hate for him to be caught and put in a cage and stuck in someone's cage."

Henny - full name Hennessy - is a grey cockatiel and is very friendly and tame towards humans.

He is 10 months old, microchipped, and will respond to "Henny".