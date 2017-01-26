Have you seen this bird? $5000 bounty for South Island kokako sightings

A charity organisation is posting a bounty of $5000 for anyone who can provide credible proof that there are still South Island kokako left in the wild.

An illustration of what a South Island kokako would look like. Source: Supplied

The birds, which closely resemble their North Island cousins apart from having an orange wattle instead of a blue one, were long thought to be extinct, but recent sightings have rekindled hope that there could be a small population living in the south or on Stewart Island.

It was listed as extinct as recently as 2013, but the sightings prompted a status change to "data deficient".

The South Island Kokako Charitable Trust has put up the reward, which will be paid out to anyone who provides proof they still exist.

Trust Chair Dr Euan Kennedy says the search is urgent, because if there are any left in the wild, it will be very few, and they need protecting.

"The reward we are offering for definitive evidence of survival is part of our strategy to broaden the search effort," he said in a statement.

"We are inviting the public, birders and other Island backcountry users to be our eyes and ears everywhere in our southern forests."

The bounty has several rules and preferences, which include:

- The Trust will appraise any evidence of survival received and will submit the most compelling information to independent expert analysis.

- The reward will be paid once a panel of New Zealand’s expert ornithologists agrees that the bird exists.

- The Trust would prefer a verifiable photograph or other physical evidence of the bird over claims to have heard its calls.