Have you seen 11-year-old Tyler?

Source:  1 NEWS

An 11-year-old boy is missing from Bulls in the central North Island.

Tyler. Source: NZ Police

In a statement today, police said Tyler has been missing from an address in Bulls, just north of Palmerston North, since yesterday afternoon. No surname for the boy was provided.

Tyler is described as 165cm tall and of a slim build with a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a green camouflage top over a blue Swazi top, black pants and gumboots.

"Police and family have concerns for his safety and would like to locate him as soon as possible," the police statement said.

"Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact 111 immediately."

New Zealand
New Zealand
