 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Have you ever wondered what's really in a glass of milk?

share

Garth Bray 

Fair Go Reporter

Anchor blue top milk will soon be labelled "standardised" following a Fair Go story that looks into the way our milk is made.

What if we told you "standardised" involved diluting Mother Nature’s perfect food?
Source: Fair Go

Fonterra is changing its labels as rival food producer Goodman Fielder pitches its Meadowfresh blue top milk as containing "no added permeate".

"Permeate" and "standardised" are unfamiliar jargon terms outside the dairy industry. So is it all marketing hype, or some much needed honesty for consumers of our favourite dairy drop?

Fonterra is dismissive of its major rival's permeate-free push.

"We don't label permeate because it's a made-up term by marketers to describe a process that really is about taking milk from a cow, getting milk into the bottle to provide consumers with a consistent product year round," says Rob Spurway, Fonterra head of global operations.

Goodman Fielder says it's about offering choice and doing less to the milk, in this case, not standardising it by adding a milk by-product to dilute what they sell.

"In New Zealand our cows produce some of the highest levels of protein naturally - with the standarisation process you're always bringing the protein level below that which is naturally occurring," says Tim Deane, Goodman Fielder managing director.

SO WHAT IS PERMEATE?

Permeate is a dairy by-product, commonly added back into other whole milk to dilute it - part of the process of standardisation, that also includes skimming off some of the fat.

When milk is ultra-filtered to extract that valuable fat and protein for cream and cheese making and other products, permeate is what's left over.

"It's a relatively clear liquid unlike milk," says Professor Steve Flint, Massey University Professor of Food Safety and Microbiology.

Permeate is mostly water, plus lactose, calcium and other minerals.

As permeate is a milk by-product it can be added to other whole milk without any legal requirement to disclose the process to consumers.

"You can't add water to milk, but you can add milk components back in so that's when permeate is quite useful to dilute it back to the requirement you want for your product," says Dr Flint.

The result is milk that is much lower in fat and protein than the cow produced, which makes it cheaper to manufacture and lets the maker sell those valuable parts elsewhere, for more than they can charge for fresh milk.

Current food regulations allow dairy companies to use permeate to dilute whole milk for retail sale to the point where it contains 3 per cent protein and 3.2 per cent fat without declaring it.

"Obviously you've got to make sure that you're above the legal minimum but then when you're looking at the cost of production, protein is expensive and so as long as you've met the minimum requirement then many companies will just ensure and focus on meeting that requirement and selling it on that basis,"  says Tim Deane.

It's a surprisingly frank admission from a company that is adding permeate to standardise other milk it makes, such as Goodman Fielder's Cow & Gate brand, and the supermarket brand it makes on contract.

But the budget label does declare that the milk has been standardised. Fonterra currently makes no such claim.

"We don't put marketing terms like "permeate-free" on our packs – because we believe they're misleading and cause confusion,"  says Fonterra in a statement issued to announce it would now also be declaring when it standardises.

Fonterra also makes a house brand for supermarkets but its announcement only covers its Anchor products.

Regulators argued for an upfront declaration when milk is adjusted, when they set the rules.

"ANZFA proposes not to exempt standardised milk from ingredient labelling on the grounds that it would be deceptive to do so", says a 2001 report obtained by Fair Go, which says the dairy industry here and in Australia had sought the exemption.

In the end, a measure to declare an adjustment using milk components like permeate was proposed, but not included in the rules. That left milk manufacturers obliged only to list the percentages of fat, protein and minerals, and left consumers to puzzle it out if they could.

Now, that should be an easier puzzle to solve.
 

Related

Fonterra

Farming

Food and Drink

Garth Bray

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
It's the stuff of dreams, with thousands of Kiwis on hand to witness the incredible moment Team NZ lifts the Cup.

America's Cup LIVE: The moment Peter Burling, Ashby lift the America's Cup as Kiwi crowd goes totally bonkers

02:22
2
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to discuss Cup victory, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

00:30
3
Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.

They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America’s Cup

4

Live stream: Breakfast

00:30
5
Fans at the Royal Akarana Yacht Club couldn't contain their excitement at watching NZ win the cup this morning.

Video: And the crowd goes wild – cheers erupt as Team NZ takes out the America's Cup

00:30
It's the stuff of dreams, with thousands of Kiwis on hand to witness the incredible moment Team NZ lifts the Cup.

America's Cup LIVE: The moment Peter Burling, Ashby lift the America's Cup as Kiwi crowd goes totally bonkers

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

02:03
Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindergarten teachers.

'Really tough to make ends meet' - those teaching our littlest children say they deserve a big pay rise

Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindy teachers.

Max was a playful dog, who always wanted attention.

'We don't have any tears left' - Invercargill couple searching for answers after beloved puppy shot dead

Coming home on Friday the husband expected Max to run and greet him, instead he found him lying at by their fence, dead.

01:39
They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.

Better together: Kaikoura farmers and fishermen join forces in midst of post-quake recovery

They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.


00:39
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

"You're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?" It turns out Jimmy hasn't totally lost his sense of humour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ