Will I have to pay for a stay in NZ's managed isolation system? All you need to know

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government will today be introducing legislation allowing it charge some of those returning to New Zealand and staying in managed isolation and quarantine.

A hotel guest in managed isolation

Here's who it affects

  • Any New Zealander who leaves the country after the regulations come into force 
  • Is visiting New Zealand for less than 90 days
  • Temporary visa holders unless they were ordinarily resident in NZ as of March 19 2020 and left the country before that date and are not entering on a border exception as a critical worker.
Government seeks to charge $3100 isolation fee for holidayers, temporary stayers

The following people won't be liable for charges

  • Family members travelling or isolating with people who do not have to pay charges (unless they are entering New Zealand on a border exception as a critical worker)
  • Diplomats and official government representatives
  • Any person travelling to New Zealand to attend the sentencing of the accused in the Christchurch mosque attacks
  • Refugees and protected persons for their first entry into New Zealand after the charges come into force
  • New Zealanders currently overseas, who stay here for 90 days or longer

How much? 

Megan Woods says people who enter NZ temporarily or leave after the regulations changed will get a bill.
  • One person in a room - $3100
  • Each additional adult - $950
  • Each child sharing the room - $475
  • There will be mechanisms in place to allow charges to be waived in full or in part

