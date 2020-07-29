Will I have to pay for a stay in NZ's managed isolation system? All you need to know

The Government will today be introducing legislation allowing it charge some of those returning to New Zealand and staying in managed isolation and quarantine.
Here's who it affects
- Any New Zealander who leaves the country after the regulations come into force
- Is visiting New Zealand for less than 90 days
- Temporary visa holders unless they were ordinarily resident in NZ as of March 19 2020 and left the country before that date and are not entering on a border exception as a critical worker.
The following people won't be liable for charges
- Family members travelling or isolating with people who do not have to pay charges (unless they are entering New Zealand on a border exception as a critical worker)
- Diplomats and official government representatives
- Any person travelling to New Zealand to attend the sentencing of the accused in the Christchurch mosque attacks
- Refugees and protected persons for their first entry into New Zealand after the charges come into force
- New Zealanders currently overseas, who stay here for 90 days or longer
How much?
- One person in a room - $3100
- Each additional adult - $950
- Each child sharing the room - $475
- There will be mechanisms in place to allow charges to be waived in full or in part