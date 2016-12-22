Have a Merry Christmas - but spare a thought for New Zealand's elderly

They might not be the noisiest relatives at your Christmas gathering, but Age Concern wants to remind families that older people are just as important.

The organisation says it can be an anxious time of year for the elderly, with many feeling under pressure to provide food and gifts for multiple family members.

There is also a lot more abuse around Christmas time, including elder abuse.

Age Concern chief executive Stephanie Clare says it's about appreciating when elders go out of their way to provide, and not just assuming it will happen.

"There is an expectation that Nana or Grandpa might have to buy presents," she says.

"So buying presents does put financial stress on the older person and families become bigger and more complex.