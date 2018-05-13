 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'I have to learn how to make up for the time I lost' - Parenting from behind bars a reality for many Kiwi women on Mother's Day

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Christchurch Women's Prison is home to more than 100 mothers - just one of three jails in New Zealand holding a total of around 800 female inmates this Mother's Day.

1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.
Source: 1 NEWS

Deb Alleyne, the prison director for Christchurch Women's Prison, says the facility is struggling to accommodate the number of inmates in their care.

"We have to accommodate the people we've got and we don't have the luxury of turning people away if we are full. That is something the department are grappling with - how to manage that," Ms Alleyne said.

Around the country, the number of women in prisons has jumped by around 40 per cent in the past few years.

The majority of them are mothers who continue to parent from behind bars - mimicking global trends with no signs of slowing.

Plunket has run a course to equip prison mums with basic parenting skills.

One of the attendees, an unidentified mother of four, is serving time for drug convictions and is due for release in 2021.

"Learning how their children's minds work, emotions, and how to be there for them more - I have to learn how to make up for the time I lost," she told 1 NEWS.

"I'm probably angry at myself and feel guilty about it, but there is not much I can do - just carry on and get home as soon as I can."

The prisoner speaks to her children daily, critiquing their reports and monitoring their progress at sport, but Mother's Day is tough.

"Just being away from them and talking to them on the phone is pretty hard."

"While mums don't get access to their children, the children don't get access to their mums when they need to, either. When they come into prison, they don't see an offender, they just see their mum and they love their mum regardless," Ms Alleyne said.

While the department deals with the growing number of inmates, it's also rolling out more education and rehabilitation programs to reconnect families and to try and stop these women from coming back.

Related

Social Issues

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:19
1

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spawns new lava fissure amid fears of massive explosion

2
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

00:23
3
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

4
A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

Tesla with Autopilot slams into fire truck stopped at red light

5
The first picture of True.

Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of daughter True

01:59
1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

'I have to learn how to make up for the time I lost' - Parenting from behind bars a reality for many Kiwi women on Mother's Day

1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

00:23
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

Aaron Cockman told reporters he still loved grandfather Peter Miles who is suspected of killing the family in a murder-suicide.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".

Police car generic.

Member of the public finds woman stabbed at Napier property

She has been transported to hospital and has undergone surgery for her serious injuries.

01:54
Labour’s Iain Lees-Galloway insists the government’s impending employment law changes won’t hamper strong Kiwi businesses.

Workplace Relations Minister accepts some Kiwi businesses will not survive employment law changes

"If a small change to the minimum wage is going to be that detrimental to them then they don't sound resillant," Iain Lees-Galloway said.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 