'Have the conversation' - Woman who received life-saving heart transplant urges Kiwis to talk about organ donation

A heart transplant recipient is urging Kiwis to talk about this issue of organ donation after her life was saved by the service.

There was a record number of organ donations in New Zealand last year - a total of 73 donors provided organs to 215 people.

Laree Anderson, who spoke this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast today, received her transplant last year - just three months ago - at age 39.

"I've always known I was going to need a heart for quite a while ... in our family we have been unfortunate to have a genetic condition," Ms Anderson said.

"I was very very sick - I could barely walk to the letterbox.

"It was an incredibly hard time and to look at me now ... that's what donation does."

Ms Anderson urged Kiwis to make sure their wishes were known to family members, even if they had already designated themselves donors on their driver's licence.

"Have the conversation with your families, let them know what your wishes are and you can help to save lives," she said.