Hauraki Plains businesses ready to go come Alert Level 3

Source:  1 NEWS

How are businesses feeling as they prepare to head out of Alert Level 4 next week?

Seven Sharp’s Michael Holland visits some businesses in the community south-west of the Coromandel Peninsula. Source: Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp’s Michael Holland took a trip to the Hauraki Plains, southwest of the Coromandel Peninsula, to find out.

Engineering business owner Alex Quinn employs 20 people in Kerepēhi.

“To me, that’s 20 families we are trying to take care of,” Mr Quinn said.

He’s adamant all 20 will see things through if they help the company diversify.

“We’ve got no reason not to be optimistic, and perhaps we can pick up some different staff that might be getting laid off from other businesses.”

In Paeroa, a 250-unit retirement village is underway.

With 10 properties completed, more is on the way come Alert Level 3, developer Jenny Wilson of Longridge Country Estate said.

In Waihi, Mark Ryan of Alitech Window Systems said come Tuesday, he’ll be telling staff: “Hope you’ve had a good break guys, ‘cause it’s game on.”

In Pipiroa, Aaron Beattie of Lifestyle Yachts said they’ll be working harder and faster.

Watch the full trip in the video above.
 

