 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Haunting sight at Pike River blockade causes Solid Energy workers to back away

share

Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

A haunting sight on the road to Pike River Mine has seen Solid Energy workers back away from the blockade this morning.

Solid Energy trucks made the decision to back away, rather than breach the blockade to do their regular checks on the mine.
Source: Facebook: Bing Donaldson

Pike families and supporters set the 29 effigies up before six this morning. Each one is named after one of the men who lost their lives in the mine explosion.

The helmets, overalls and boots were all donated by mine workers who once worked alongside them.

Pike family supporter, Bing Donaldson, who lost a friend in the mine says "The families that were there this morning found it very moving, seeing the 29 figures representing the men they lost blocking the road".

Thirty people were at the blockade this morning, and clapped and cheered as the Solid Energy trucks made the decision to back away, rather than breach the blockade to do their regular checks on the mine.

Mr Donaldson says next week is a big one for the Pike River families, who still want to re-enter the mine.

They are meeting with Prime Minister Bill English next Tuesday, and on Wednesday Bernie Monk will address a Parliamentary Select Committee that will consider whether to prevent Solid Energy from sealing the mine.

The development could mark an end to the tense standoff that's played out over the past month.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Labour leader has proposed a law change to allow rescue crews a chance to re-enter the drift of the mine.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Lisa Davies

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English
00:49
The development could mark an end to the tense standoff that's played out over the past month.

Solid Energy again gives Pike River protest a shove, says it now has legal right to access mine
00:36
Winston Peters has offered himself up to be one of the first people to re-enter Pike River mine.

Pike families continue to campaign in Wellington for mine draft re-entry
00:44
The NZ First leader has told victims' families outside Parliament he's so confident in the expert advice they have that he's offering to be on the first party back into the mine.

'He's not an expert' - PM Bill English scoffs at former miner Winston Peters' offer to be first back into Pike River

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:55
1
Mongrel Mob Hastings Chapter President Rex Timu has launched a Waitangi Tribunal claim, saying the government isn’t fighting P hard enough.

Inter-gang fight night organised by Mob president warring against P

00:46
2
Cesilie Carlton performed several somersaults before diving into a pool aboard Harmony of the Sea.

If you get vertigo, look away: Woman's unbelievable high-dive on moving cruise ship

02:39
3
Sumner captained NZ’s 1982 World Cup football team and was capped 105 times.

Video Obituary: All Whites legend Steve Sumner passes away after cancer battle, aged 61

00:19
4
The All Whites lost to Scotland 5-2, but Sumner's moment of magic in the box is a piece of Kiwi sporting history.

Watch: 1982 Flashback! Captain fantastic Steve Sumner describes the feeling of scoring All Whites' historic first ever World Cup goal

00:21
5
The Associate Health Minister is expected to make an announcement today.

Access to medicinal marijuana must go through Ministry of Health

00:52
Trade Me's has introduced a new “safety net” to protect buyers from bad deals made online.

Trade Me brings in new 'safety net' money-back policy

Buyer Protection is a new money back policy announced by Trade Me.

01:19
Bryce Edwards says NZ has a problem with youth engagement in politics but cautions the Green Party’s fresh faced approach.

Is the Green Party's fresh-faced youth policy the best way forward?

Political commentator Bryce Edwards gives his take on the Green Party's youth shake-up, ahead of this year's general election.

00:21
The Associate Health Minister is expected to make an announcement today.

Access to medicinal marijuana must go through Ministry of Health

Today's announcement will come as a blow to those who expected the minister to make access to the drugs easier and faster.

01:00
Breakfast's Jack has interviewed plenty of famous faces, but it seems meeting the acclaimed CNN journalist and anchor was extra special.

Watch: Is Jack Tame having an absolute fanboy moment interviewing charismatic CNN presenter Richard Quest?

It appears so.

02:39
Sumner captained NZ’s 1982 World Cup football team and was capped 105 times.

Video Obituary: All Whites legend Steve Sumner passes away after cancer battle, aged 61

Sumner captained New Zealand's 1982 football World Cup team.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ