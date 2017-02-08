Haunting sight at Pike River blockade causes Solid Energy workers to back away

A haunting sight on the road to Pike River Mine has seen Solid Energy workers back away from the blockade this morning.

Pike families and supporters set the 29 effigies up before six this morning. Each one is named after one of the men who lost their lives in the mine explosion.

The helmets, overalls and boots were all donated by mine workers who once worked alongside them.

Pike family supporter, Bing Donaldson, who lost a friend in the mine says "The families that were there this morning found it very moving, seeing the 29 figures representing the men they lost blocking the road".

Thirty people were at the blockade this morning, and clapped and cheered as the Solid Energy trucks made the decision to back away, rather than breach the blockade to do their regular checks on the mine.

Mr Donaldson says next week is a big one for the Pike River families, who still want to re-enter the mine.