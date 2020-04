A stunning performance of the Last Post has been captured at a Hawke's Bay beach this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Harawira Morris filmed Robbie Cargill playing the bugle alongside a lone soldier, as as the sun rose in the background.

New Zealanders marked Anzac Day differently this year, with mass gatherings banned due to coronavirus restrictions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It saw many people commemorate the day at home or in the street.